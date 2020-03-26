City of Lufkin extends disaster declaration ‘until further notice’

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The Lufkin City Council voted unanimously Thursday afternoon to extend the city’s disaster declaration until further notice.

The city, along with Angelina, issued a disaster declaration March 19 due to the public health danger posed by the spread of COVID-19. The declaration was originally scheduled to last until March 27.

The measures that were put into effect with last week’s declaration will remain in effect including:

• A prohibition of gatherings of more than 10 people…

• A prohibition of dine-in services for restaurants

• The closure of bars, lounges, taverns, private clubs, gyms, health studios, theaters and commercial amusement facilities

The regulations, which have the effect of ordinances during the duration of the declarations, are meant to protect life and property and preserve critical resources while a state of disaster is in effect.

The declarations carry with them a fine up to $1,000 or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, for violations of the regulations.