City of Lufkin asking residents who have traveled to specific areas to self-quarantine

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin emergency management team is asking residents who have traveled to specific areas to self-quarantine for 14 days.

A release from the city lists the specific areas of concern as any country overseas, California, New York, Massachusetts, and Washington state.

Children who have traveled or whose parents have traveled to any of these areas are also urged to self-quarantine, or not attend school for 14 days.

“It is pertinent for anyone who has traveled to these areas to self-quarantine,” Lufkin City Manager Keith Wright said. “Taking preventative measures is the only way to reduce and/or slow the likelihood of an outbreak in Angelina County.”

Anyone who in the City of Lufkin who is self-quarantining and needs assistance can contact the Lufkin Police and Fire non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.

Some Angelina County schools have opted to cancel classes next week as a precautionary measure. Those who have cancelled so far include: