City of Lufkin allows auto dealers to open showrooms

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The City of Lufkin is easing restrictions on auto dealerships in the city.

City officials will allow dealerships to open their showrooms “provided the dealerships limit the number of individuals on the showroom floor to 10 or less and that the dealerships comply at all times with the Social Distancing Requirements of the Stay-Home, Stay-Safe Amended Order,” according to a release from the city.

Under both state and local stay at home orders, auto dealerships are considered essential businesses for the purpose of repair, lease, and rental of automobiles.

The city’s decision to ease the restrictions will be effective immediately, pending any attorney general’s order in direct conflict.