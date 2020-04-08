City of Longview places additional restrictions on businesses to prevent spread of COVID-19

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Mayor Andy Mack announced additional cases in Gregg County Tuesday afternoon. To flatten the COVID-19 curve, additional restrictions have been put in place by the City of Longview officials.

Currently, Gov. Abbott has issued a stay-at-home order until April 30 that restricts businesses.

Mayor Mack mentioned that many residents are voicing displeasure with decisions on what makes a business ‘essential’ or not. However, those criteria are mandated by state officials, not at a local level.

A full list of essential services can be found on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s website HERE.

Instead, further restrictions have been put in place to prevent gatherings in Longview. They will start at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8.

Restrictions:

Businesses must assign safety monitors who will be responsible for implementing CDC-recommended protocols.

Retail stores will be required to reduce how many people are allowed within the store. This would be equal to 5 persons per 1,000 square feet, or a maximum of 450 people.

Retail stores will be required to implement line restrictions to better maintain social distancing.

Retail stores will be required to establish hours reserved only for vulnerable populations.

Retail stores will be required to establish purchase limits on high demand items like toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and cleaning supplies.

Playgrounds at city parks are closed, but parks remain open.

VOLUNTARY Restrictions: