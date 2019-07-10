The city of Longview holds a final meeting for public input on improving parks

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)

Improvements are headed to several Longview parks.

The last community meeting was held tonight to discuss upgrades to Lois Jackson, McWhorter, Patterson, Spring Creek, Stamper, and Womack Field parks.

Those who attended the final meeting had the opportunity to fill out sheets of paper, letting park officials know some of their top priorities for McWhorter Park.

This meeting comes after Longview voters agreed to spend nearly 25 million dollars on updating parks throughout the city.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Ed Moore was in attendance, along with park city officials, and Longview residents.

Many got the chance to look at maps and different options for upgrading McWhorter.

Officials estimate the entire project will cost around 1 million dollars.

Several people raised concerns on updating the bathroom facilities, a project that wasn’t including in the budget.

However, despite worries, officials are hopeful that giving the public an opportunity to share their opinion will be positive for all involved.



“Everybody feels like the park is their park, so it’s not the cities park, it’s theirs, and that’s why we want to make sure that we get their feedback on what’s going on because it doesn’t matter what I want in the park,” continues Scott Caron, Director of Parks and Recreation for the city of Longview, “I’m not going to be using it, for the most part, it’s going to be our residents and we need to make sure we listen to their concerns.”

The city is proposing to update and add another basketball court and create a sand volleyball area, which would be the only of its kind in Longview.

Also up for discussion, creating separate playgrounds. Giving children an option to play with age-appropriate equipment.

To get a better understand, we went to McWhorter Park, to see how people who are using it on a regular basis, feel about the potential changes.



“It’s great because I spend a lot of time at the park here, I walk the trail. It’s worth the cost. People need some place to go to get out. It’s better than becoming a hermit, I mean it gives them a chance to get out and actually enjoy life a little bit,” explains Rocky Mortin, a Longview resident who says he goes to the park often.

Parking was also a major topic, the city highlighting how big the park is, and with large parties happening, making sure the public has plenty of space to park is a priority.

Officials say parking and maintenance will take up most of the allotted million dollars for the updates, but argue it’s necessary.

At the end of the meeting, people were urging residents to write down their opinion on the project because it will play a key part in the changes that will come.

The City of Longview hopes to have the project finalized by the end of 2019, and start construction by next summer.