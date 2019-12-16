City of Longview compost cite to be closed all week after weekend fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) Longview residents, you’ll need to save your stuff to compost this week.

According to the city, the city’s composting site will be closed for the remainder of the week after a fire started Sunday.

The site is located on Swinging Bridge Road in west Longview.

Officials were able to get the fire under control, but it is expected to continue to burn and/or smoke for an extended period of time.

The fire is limited to compost piles in the back area of the site.

There is no immediate danger to neighboring property or residents in the area.

Yard waste service from the Sanitation division will not be affected.