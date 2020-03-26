City of Hideaway issues shelter in place order

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The City of Hideaway issued a shelter in place order for residents after a confirmed case of coronavirus.

The order was issued on Wednesday by Mayor Ray Hutcheson and will limit activities within the city over the next seven days until April 1.

All Hideaway Parks and Beaches are closed

Hideaway Golf Course closed

This order is issued based on evidence of increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within the City and throughout the Northeast Texas area, scientific evidence and best practices regarding the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, and evidence that the age, condition, and health of a significant portion of the population of the City places it at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19 Mayor Ray Hutcheson

Currently, there are 28 cases of COVID-19 in East Texas, 16 in Smith County with one being a death.