City of Hideaway issues shelter in place order

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The City of Hideaway issued a shelter in place order for residents after a confirmed case of coronavirus.
The order was issued on Wednesday by Mayor Ray Hutcheson and will limit activities within the city over the next seven days until April 1.
- All Hideaway Parks and Beaches are closed
- Hideaway Golf Course closed
This order is issued based on evidence of increasing occurrence of COVID-19 within the City and throughout the Northeast Texas area, scientific evidence and best practices regarding the most effective approaches to slow the transmission of communicable diseases generally and COVID-19 specifically, and evidence that the age, condition, and health of a significant portion of the population of the City places it at risk for serious health complications, including death, from COVID-19Mayor Ray Hutcheson
To read the entire shelter in place order, you can click HERE.
Currently, there are 28 cases of COVID-19 in East Texas, 16 in Smith County with one being a death.