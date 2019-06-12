City Council approves KaBOOM! grant for playground equipment at Gassaway Park City of Tyler KaBOOM! City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - The Tyler City Council has approved an $80,000 KaBOOM! grant for playground equipment at Gassaway Park that will open fall of 2019.

KaBOOM! has partnered with a funding initiative that will be announced as construction begins.

The grant includes playground equipment for a 25,000 square foot play space and shade structure for this park.

"This grant will be similar to the Southside Park Project," a spokesperson announced.

To include the community in the park design, KaBOOM! will hold a 'design day' on June 30th. The event will include a 1-hour site walkthrough, 2-hour design session with children, and a 2-hour design session with adults.

Schedule of construction:

Prep days - September 19th and 20th

Build day - September 21st

Grand opening - September 28th

KaBOOM! has over 17,000 play spaces that service over 90 million kids and engage 1.5 million volunteers.