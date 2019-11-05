Church used as polling place in Smith County closed temporary due to gas leak

1  of  2
GRESHAM, Texas (KETK) The polling place at the First Baptist Church Gresham was temporarily closed Tuesday because of a gas leak.

The building was closed around noon and voters were directed to the nearest location to cast their ballots while the gas company clears the building, located at 16844 County Road 165.

Smith County has 34 Election Day Voting Centers throughout the county.

Smith County voters are able to vote at any location they choose.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:

Tyler LocationsAddress
Bell Elementary School1409 Hankerson St
Rose Heights Church of God2120 Old Omen Rd
St Louis Baptist Church4000 Frankston Hwy
Boulter Middle School2926 Garden Valley Rd
Glass Recreation Center501 W 32nd St
Heritage Building1900 Bellwood Rd
The Hub304 E Ferguson St
Jones/Boshears Elementary3450 Chandler Hwy
T J Austin Elementary1105 W Franklin St
Bethel Bible Church17121 Hwy 69 S
Dayspring Methodist Church310 W Cumberland Rd
Noonday Community Center16662 County Road 196
First Baptist Church-Gresham16844 County Road 165
Soma Church3700 Old Bullard Rd
Three Lakes Middle School2445 Three Lakes Pkwy
Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Community2525 Shiloh Rd
Dover Baptist Church21166 FM 1995
New Harmony Baptist Church10251 FM 724
Old Tyler Airport150 Airport Drive
Red Springs Fire Department16759 FM 14
Chapel Hill High School13172 Hwy 64 E
St. Violet Baptist Church14129 FM 2767
Crossbrand Cowboy Church11915 FM 2015
Arp Location
Arp 1st Baptist Church304 Front St
Bullard Location
Bullard Fire Department215 S Houston
Flint Location
Flint Baptist Church11131 FM 2868 W
Hideaway Location
Hideaway Member Service101 Hide A Way Ln
Lindale Location
Lindale Public Library200 E Hubbard St
Troup Location
Cameron Jarvis Library102 S Georgia St
Whitehouse Locations
Mt Carmel Baptist Church10519 FM 344
Whitehouse Municipal Court311 E Main St
First Baptist Church801 E Main St
Winona Locations
Starrville Church Living God18396 Hwy 271
Victor Kay Gymnasium605 Wildcat Dr

