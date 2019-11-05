Church used as polling place in Smith County closed temporary due to gas leak

GRESHAM, Texas (KETK) The polling place at the First Baptist Church Gresham was temporarily closed Tuesday because of a gas leak.
The building was closed around noon and voters were directed to the nearest location to cast their ballots while the gas company clears the building, located at 16844 County Road 165.
Smith County has 34 Election Day Voting Centers throughout the county.
Smith County voters are able to vote at any location they choose.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations:
|Tyler Locations
|Address
|Bell Elementary School
|1409 Hankerson St
|Rose Heights Church of God
|2120 Old Omen Rd
|St Louis Baptist Church
|4000 Frankston Hwy
|Boulter Middle School
|2926 Garden Valley Rd
|Glass Recreation Center
|501 W 32nd St
|Heritage Building
|1900 Bellwood Rd
|The Hub
|304 E Ferguson St
|Jones/Boshears Elementary
|3450 Chandler Hwy
|T J Austin Elementary
|1105 W Franklin St
|Bethel Bible Church
|17121 Hwy 69 S
|Dayspring Methodist Church
|310 W Cumberland Rd
|Noonday Community Center
|16662 County Road 196
|First Baptist Church-Gresham
|16844 County Road 165
|Soma Church
|3700 Old Bullard Rd
|Three Lakes Middle School
|2445 Three Lakes Pkwy
|Shiloh Pines Mobile Home Community
|2525 Shiloh Rd
|Dover Baptist Church
|21166 FM 1995
|New Harmony Baptist Church
|10251 FM 724
|Old Tyler Airport
|150 Airport Drive
|Red Springs Fire Department
|16759 FM 14
|Chapel Hill High School
|13172 Hwy 64 E
|St. Violet Baptist Church
|14129 FM 2767
|Crossbrand Cowboy Church
|11915 FM 2015
|Arp Location
|Arp 1st Baptist Church
|304 Front St
|Bullard Location
|Bullard Fire Department
|215 S Houston
|Flint Location
|Flint Baptist Church
|11131 FM 2868 W
|Hideaway Location
|Hideaway Member Service
|101 Hide A Way Ln
|Lindale Location
|Lindale Public Library
|200 E Hubbard St
|Troup Location
|Cameron Jarvis Library
|102 S Georgia St
|Whitehouse Locations
|Mt Carmel Baptist Church
|10519 FM 344
|Whitehouse Municipal Court
|311 E Main St
|First Baptist Church
|801 E Main St
|Winona Locations
|Starrville Church Living God
|18396 Hwy 271
|Victor Kay Gymnasium
|605 Wildcat Dr