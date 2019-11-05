Church used as polling place in Smith County closed temporary due to gas leak

GRESHAM, Texas (KETK) The polling place at the First Baptist Church Gresham was temporarily closed Tuesday because of a gas leak.

The building was closed around noon and voters were directed to the nearest location to cast their ballots while the gas company clears the building, located at 16844 County Road 165.

Smith County has 34 Election Day Voting Centers throughout the county.

Smith County voters are able to vote at any location they choose.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday at the following locations: