CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances receiving COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances is the first hospital in the region to receive the COVID-19 treatment drug remdesivir.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is distributing 1,200 vials to 15 hospitals across Texas to treat patients with the coronavirus. The antiviral medication has shown promises in early trials of speeding up recovery time among hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Preliminary results from a clinical trial showed the average recovery time among patients who received remdesivir was 11 days versus 15 days with a placebo.

Medical staff at the hospital will determine how the drug will be used, though it must be prescribed in accordance with the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.