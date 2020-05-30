CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances opens state of the art facility

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It was a historic day for a major East Texas hospital.

Local leaders and medical staff cut the ribbon for a state-of-the-art facility near downtown Tyler, joined by Bishop Joseph Strickland, who blessed the new building.

The Bradley-Thompson tower will serve as a new and improved emergency room for the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Francis Hospital System.

Doctors and nurses will be able to see more patients, thanks to the new design and larger space.

A helipad on the roof will allow patients to be taken by elevator to wherever they need to go.

All rooms are private, which is an important factor amid COVID-19 fears.

Patients will be monitored in what they’re calling a “war room” watched by staff.

“We have really outgrown the capacity of that facility,” said Dr. Brian Allgaier, an emergency physician. “We were still able to provide great care, but this is going to allow us to grow to serve East Texas much better.”

“My goal for the Bradley-Thompson Tower is that we eliminate waiting rooms,” said Chris Glenney, president of the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances health System and CEO of CHRISTUS Health Northeast Texas. “That is a tremendous burden for families and patients. Many patients wait, you’ve all heard the stories, for many hours, but our goal here is to eliminate wait and really get patients into seeing their physicians and their nurses quicker.”

Staff will start moving patients early Saturday morning, and will also open the facility for ambulance drop-offs.

It’s located just down the street from the old emergency room. Staff will also be directing traffic, and showing patients where to go.

The building process has taken about three years.