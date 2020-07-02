CHRISTUS TMF celebrates grand opening of emergency room facility at HealthPark in Canton

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton area residents no longer have to venture far from home to find emergency hospital care.

HealthPark in Canton, a satellite facility of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art emergency room Wednesday, offering residents a close-to-home alternative to that long drive to Tyler.

The 10,000-square feet facility is a full emergency room, not a clinic, and is designed to be able to offer care to at least 10,000 people a year.

It can even accommodate the hospital system’s helicopters.

The facility’s opening has long been anticipated by area residents.

“Probably not a day go by that I havent’ seen somebody that longs for an emergency room,” said CHRISTUS TMF medical director Kenneth Nixon. “This is a game changer for the health industry and this community.”