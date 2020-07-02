Live Now
FOX51 News at 9

CHRISTUS TMF celebrates grand opening of emergency room facility at HealthPark in Canton

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton area residents no longer have to venture far from home to find emergency hospital care.

HealthPark in Canton, a satellite facility of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, celebrated the grand opening of its state-of-the-art emergency room Wednesday, offering residents a close-to-home alternative to that long drive to Tyler.

The 10,000-square feet facility is a full emergency room, not a clinic, and is designed to be able to offer care to at least 10,000 people a year.

It can even accommodate the hospital system’s helicopters.

The facility’s opening has long been anticipated by area residents.

“Probably not a day go by that I havent’ seen somebody that longs for an emergency room,” said CHRISTUS TMF medical director Kenneth Nixon. “This is a game changer for the health industry and this community.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar