Christus TMF breaks ground on orthopedic & sports medicine institute

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Thursday marked the start of a new era of orthopedics and sports medicine in Tyler.

Construction of the new Christus Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute began Thursday morning with the groundbreaking ceremony.

The new facility will be located at the corner of Cumberland Road and Broadway Avenue in South Tyler.

“This is an important development for CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System, for CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, as well as for the people and athletes of Northeast Texas who trust us for orthopedic and sports medicine care. With this state-of-the-art facility, we are thrilled to expand access to the award-winning, faith-based, patient-centered care that is at the heart of our place in this community.” Anne Pileggi, Chief Administrative officer

The facility will be four stories and encompass around 62,000 square feet of diagnostic, care, and rehabilitation space.

The ground floor will include the Rehabilitation Center and the Community Education Center, which will host lectures, screenings, and community and organization events, along with the Peak Performance Program.

The Peak Performance center will include:

Individualized Structural Balance Assessment – Collecting individual data to correct imbalances

Medical Fitness – Medically-integrated programs designed specifically for the patients of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System

Team and Organization Training – Team building through fitness for business organizations and sports teams

Adult Training – Specialized functional and movement training for adults looking to take control of their physical lifestyles

Youth Training – young athletes will learn to properly train motor behavior patterns by becoming stronger, learning to move faster, and gain confidence each and every day

Sports Performance Training – Athletes can raise their game to the next level by training the sport-specific energy systems and demands of their sport

The second and third floors will include the Orthopedics team and diagnostic imaging support.

The fourth floor will include Podiatry and other specialty services