Christmas parades spread all over East Texas

FILE — In this Dec. 2018 file photo Durham Town Administrator Todd Selig, left, speaks to an unidentified woman in front of a decorated tree on public land, in Durham, N.H. After concerns in 2018 that the tree-lighting ceremony at a park in Durham was too focused on Christmas, and a decision to deny a menorah to be displayed next to the tree, town councilors came up with the idea of a celebration that pays tribute to winter called “Frost Fest.” (Deb Cram/Foster’s Daily Democrat via AP)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, families in the East Texas community come together for their city or county’s local Christmas parade and, coincidentally, many of those areas will be hosting their parades this Saturday.

Whitehouse is one of those areas. The event will be hosted by the Whitehouse Chamber of Commerce and will begin with Christmas in the Park from 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Following that event will be the parade starting at 5:15 pm which will include food vendors, bounce houses, and other kid’s activities.

Arp will also be putting on their Christmas parade which is scheduled to last from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm and will be put on by Arp Community Events. The event will also include vendors, bounce houses, and will also have hot chocolate available for people attending the event. At 4:30 pm, there will be multiple raffles for which people can enter in, an elementary school decoration contest, and an ugly sweater contest. The tree lighting will be occurring at 6:00 pm. People will also be allowed to have professional photos with Santa Clause taken from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm which will range from 15 to 30 dollars.

Mineola is another one, of several towns in East Texas, putting up their parade with the theme “A Charles Dickens Christmas” as the main focal point. Their event will last from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm and will include prizes for the best overall floats. The Candy Cane Award will be given to the group or person with the float best in theme with the parade and the winner(s) will receive a total of 200 dollars. The Snow Flake Award will be given to the group or person determined by the selected judges and the recipient will receive 100 dollars.

Gilmer is next on this list with its parade occurring from 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm. The parade will begin on Titus Street, head left on Jefferson, right on Simpson, right on Highway 154, and then right on Trinity.

Grand Saline will also be hosting their parade at 4:30 pm, Lindale and Marshall will be hosting Christmas parades in their given towns, each starting at 6:00 pm, and Palestine will be hosting their’s at 7:00 pm.