Christmas Eve apartment fire leaves 12 East Texans homeless

NEW BOSTON, Texas (KTAL) – An early-morning Christmas Eve fire in a New Boston, apartment complex displaced several residents.

According to the Bowie County Fire Marshal, five units in the Dogwood Plaza Apartment Complex were damaged, leaving 12 people homeless this holiday season

The fire broke out just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, started in Apartment 6 and spread to four others.

The New Boston Fire Department, along with the Simms Fire Department, the Maud Fire Department and the Red River Army Depot Fire Department, battled the blaze and finally got it extinguished.

The Bowie County Fire Marshal’s office also aided.

The Red Cross was called to the scene, along with other community organizations are there to help relocate the people displaced by the fire.