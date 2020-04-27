Child abuse hotline calls drop to new low, advocates worried

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL) – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and it comes at a time when concerns about unreported abuse are at an all-time high because of the pandemic.

Phones are mostly silent at the Texarkana headquarters for child advocates, and staff said that’s not a good thing. “We’ve seen a 60 percent decrease in the numbers, the calls that have come into the hotline,” said Court Appointed Special Advocates Executive Director Brandy Eldridge.

“We have not seen the calls this low. Typically we fall off in the summer a little bit, but nothing like this,” said Children’s Advocacy Center Forensic Interviewer Maureen Fletcher.

Experts fear many children are stuck at home with their abusers, with no one to reach out to. “One of our main sources of reporting is teachers, and we all know that teachers aren’t seeing their kids every single day with what’s going on,” said Fletcher.

Child advocates urge others that may see kids, like neighbors and Sunday school teachers, to be vigilant and talk to kids when they get an opportunity. “If you’ve ever suspected something has gone on before, or you’ve had that gut feeling, check on those kids, facetime them, instant message them, find a way to be able to reach out to them,” said Eldridge.

Advocates said calls to child abuse hotlines are anonymous and you don’t need proof to report, that is left to the professionals. “If you think there’s something going on, please call the hotline,” said Eldridge. “We’d rather you speak up and call it in, even if you have a hunch, you know, if you see something, say something,” added Fletcher.

If you suspect child abuse, the number to call in Texas is 1 (800) 252-5400. In Arkansas, call 1 (844) 728-3224. For more information, visit texarkanacac.org.