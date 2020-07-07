Chiefs say Mahomes’ 10-year contract was built on talent, relationship with the organization

KANSAS CITY (KETK) – A virtual press conference was held with the Chiefs organization to congratulate Patrick Mahomes and speak with him on his 10-year extension contract.

Mahomes signed for a $450 million 10-year extension with an injury guarantee of $140 million.

With two seasons left on his current deal, the Whitehouse alum and reigning Super Bowl MVP is set to make $477.6 million over the next 12 years per the report, but could make an additional $25 million in performance bonuses bringing the totality of his contract to a potential $503 million.

“I want to give thanks to so many people but always first I want to give thanks to God for putting me in this situation,” said Mahomes.

When speaking on his contract, Mahomes mentioned how it gives him the security he needs to be successful but also the opportunity to build long-term relationships with his team members.

“I think that’s a special thing about this organization, there’s trust among everybody,” he said. “As much as I trust in them, they trust in me.”

While the contract is the richest in professional sports, the Chiefs said they are confident in continued support of the entire team by establishing a “dynasty.”

The Chiefs also say that the magnitude of the contract was built not just on Mahomes’ talents but the relationship he has built with the organization over the years.