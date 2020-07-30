Chick-fil-A to host Tyler blood drive

SPRINGFIELD, VA – JULY 26: The sign of a Chick-fil-A is seen July 26, 2012 in Springfield, Virginia. The recent comments on supporting traditional marriage which made by Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has sparked a big debate on the issue. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Chick-fil-A will host a blood drive in Tyler to help boost the local blood supply, which has dropped to critical levels during the pandemic.

The drive will be Monday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital South Tyler, 8389 S. Broadway in the parking lot at the Carter BloodCare bus.

To help ensure the safety of donors, Carter BloodCare is performing extra cleaning and staff is wearing masks and gloves.

To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare is limiting the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines of donors.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.

Potential donors should eat a nutritious meal and drink plenty of water at least an hour before giving blood. All donors must weigh at least 110 pounds, feel well on the day of donation, and present a government- issued photo ID each time they give blood.

Potential blood donors may volunteer beginning at age 16 with parental consent; 17-year-olds may give independently and there is no upper age limit for donating blood. For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call 1-800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org.

For information on donor eligibility and appointments, call or text 800-366-2834 or visit carterbloodcare.org. For more information on antibody testing for COVID-19, visit the Centers for Disease Control web site.

Carter BloodCare is offering coronavirus antibody testing on successful blood donations, for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a personal account they establish on the blood center’s web site. In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data, donors can now learn whether they were likely exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.