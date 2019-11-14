Chicago man sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking in East Texas

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Chicago man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

James L. Morgan, 44, was found guilty on April 26 of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm following a four-day trial.

Morgan was sentenced to 160 months in federal prison Thursday.

According to information presented in court, on September 28, 2017, Morgan was stopped by Texas DPS troopers on IH-30 near Mt. Pleasant for failing to maintain a single lane of traffic. During the traffic stop, Morgan fled on foot while a passenger, Antonio Alexander Lee, got back in the vehicle and drove away before being stopped by spike strips in Bowie County.

Morgan was apprehended on a rural county road after crossing all lanes of IH-30 on foot and a barbed wire fence.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 75 grams of actual methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, a digital scale, and approximately one gram of heroin.

Further investigation revealed Morgan was a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Morgan and Lee were indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 18, 2017.

Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and was sentenced to 94 months in federal prison on Aug. 21, 2018.