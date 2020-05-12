Cherokee County reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

CHEROKE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County is reporting 7 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases bring the county’s total to 25.

The county reports that of those 25, 15 have recovered, 9 are active, and 1 patient has died.

Three cases have been travel related and 20 cases have been determined to be acquired through community spread. Out of the nine active cases, four of the cases are residents of a state facility in Cherokee County and five are county residence.

Human coronaviruses are most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath, these symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus. Everyone has ways that they can contribute to slow the spread of the virus and should remember to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Stay at home as much as possible

Put distance between yourself and other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick. Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)

If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Texas Health and Human Services has a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 – 1919.

