Cherokee County reports 2nd case of COVID-19

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County is reporting its second case of COVID-19.

The case was confirmed Sunday.

The case is travel related, according to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, and the patient is recovering at home under isolation.

Health officials will be in contact with people who have been in contact with the patient.

This case and the one reported from Henderson County bring the total number of cases in East Texas to 49, with two deaths reported.

Officials remind the public to take precautions to mitigate the spread of the virus, including:

Washing your hands thoroughly with soap and water often, for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

If at all possible, stay in place and do not go out. Make shopping trips that are as brief as possible. Practice social distancing by avoiding close contact with people if you must get out.

Stay at home if you are sick or have any symptoms of the virus.

Avoid touching your face, nose, eyes with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects in your home and work, such as door knobs, chairs, sink fixtures, and other areas that come into regular contact with people.

For information on COVID-19, go to the Texas Department of State Health Services website or the CDC website.