Cherokee County reports 1st death from COVID-19

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County is reporting its first death from COVID-19.

“It is with sadness that we announce that one of Cherokee County’s residents has passed away from complications relating to COVID-19,” said a release from the county. “The individual had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones.

“We are facing extraordinary circumstances and continue to urge everyone that this virus is real, it is deadly, and we must continue to maintain social distancing and adhere to the local, state, and federal recommendations.”

The virus most commonly spread through respiratory droplets, such as coughs and sneezes. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear 2-14 days after exposure.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, health officials are urging everyone to:

Wash your hands often with soap and water or alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed or gloved hands.

Avoid close contact with those who are sick.

Stay at home as much as possible

Put distance between yourself and other people. Keeping distance from others is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus

Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around other people (grocery shopping, pharmacy, etc.)

If you are in a private setting and do not have your cloth face covering, remember to cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Texas Health and Human Services has launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This new resource offers COVID-19-related mental health support for all Texans. People can call the Statewide COVID-19 Mental Health Support Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week toll-free at (833) 986 – 1919. Further information on COVID-19 can be found at the Texas department of State Health Services and CDC.