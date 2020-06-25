CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Unclaimed winning $1 million Powerball ticket to expire soon

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – A $1 million Powerball pot is waiting for the winning ticket holder to claim the prize.

A Quick Pick ticket matching five numbers drawn for the Jan. 25 drawing was purchased at Big Savers Market in El Paso, but the $1 million prize has not been claimed.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (2-9-17-36-67), but not the Powerball number (18).

The deadline to claim the prize is Thursday, July 23 at 5 p.m. local time. If the prize is not claimed by then, it will be forfeited.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day

following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas

Legislature.

Due to COVID-19, changes have been made to the Texas Lottery’s prize claims process. The ticket

holder may claim the prize at a claim center by requesting an appointment online at

www.txlottery.org/appointment or by calling 800-375-6886.

Walk-in claims will not be accepted and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility.

The ticket holder may also claim the prize by mail. The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the July 23 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600

Please allow 4-6 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

