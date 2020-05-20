Tyler Red Lobster landlord says restaurant is refusing to pay rent despite reopening, owes $84k in late payments

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For many retirees in Texas, owning property is an easier option than to work late in life.

89-year-old Lynn Spencer does just that. She owns the property that Red Lobster in Tyler uses on Loop 323 and has for some time.

“I love the food, it is so good, I have never had a problem with the company,” said Spencer.

That was until COVID-19 shut down the country and the restaurant reportedly began stopping monthly paychecks and even months later the company still hasn’t made a single payment according to Spencer.

When we went by on Tuesday the restaurant was open and taking orders and seating people inside, so the question Spencer has is, “Why can’t they pay me anything?”

Photo of Spencer family on cruise

Lynn’s husband Michael is in long-term memory care and the Spencers rely on the rental income to pay medical and all other living expenses.

“We’ve had to dig into our reserve accounts and our life savings to make up for the lack of payment by the restaurant,” said Spencer.

We reached out to Golden Gate Capitol, the parent company of Red Lobster, but they have yet to respond.