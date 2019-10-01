CHECK PLEASE: Cox’s Grill closes its doors for the last time

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – For six decades East Texans came to Cox’s Grill, sat with their friends and ordered meals as American as they come.

“Cheeseburger basket, I’ve gotten that for years,” said Danny Nicholson, a customer for more than 40 years.

“Two eggs, bacon, hashbrowns, and toast,” said Michael Mueck, a customer for more than 10 years.

On September 30, customers were greeted with an unpleasant sign saying it would be the restaurant’s last day, so many came in hoping to get one last meal from this local treasure.

“We were super busy, that’s what I like to see,” said Amber Garza, Cox’s Grill owner. “I love my customers and I’m going to miss them, I’ve been crying…a lot.

To the folks around Tyler, this place was much more than just a restaurant, it holds memories for customers who have their own stories of eating here.

“I started eating with Mr. Cox in ’58,” said Richard Stine, a customer of 60 years. “I was going to St. Gregory School and John Tyler, the original John Tyler, people ate there.”

“I’ve been coming to Cox since 1975, the food has always been consistent, good, and it’s going to be sorely missed,” said Mueck.

News of the closing broke like the loss of a dear friend.

“For old people like us the clock is ticking and this is just one more nail in the coffin,” said Stine.

So why did so many people come here for so long?

It’s simple, they feel at home.

“The people that you deal with are just like being at home,” said Nicholson. “It’ll be weird not coming here, it’s like an institution, a good place and I hate to see it go.”

“We have regulars every day, that come in every day,” said Garza. “Some come in for breakfast and lunch every day, they’ve become our family.”

Now that family will mourn the loss of this multi-generational staple, of grilled and deep-fried goodness.