CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO: Fireworks light up Kansas City night sky after Super Bowl win

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The National Weather Service in Kansas City released a video of its radar map between 8:41 p.m. and 9:29 p.m. last night (2/2/2020).

The game ended just after 9 p.m., and fireworks lit up the night sky.

Here's #KansasCity erupting in celebration, as detected by our radar! 🎉🎇🎆🏈 pic.twitter.com/IlfG82gxl6 — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) February 3, 2020

Patrick Mahomes, who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City, Missouri will have a victory parade for the Chiefs at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The city said the exact route will be announced Tuesday morning, along with transportation and public safety details.