Breaking News
Police searching for missing Nacogdoches County woman

CHECK OUT THIS VIDEO: Fireworks light up Kansas City night sky after Super Bowl win

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo.– The National Weather Service in Kansas City released a video of its radar map between 8:41 p.m. and 9:29 p.m. last night (2/2/2020).

The game ended just after 9 p.m., and fireworks lit up the night sky.

Patrick Mahomes, who was selected Super Bowl MVP, led the Chiefs to 21 straight points in the final 6:13 for a 31-20 victory Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.

Kansas City, Missouri will have a victory parade for the Chiefs at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. The city said the exact route will be announced Tuesday morning, along with transportation and public safety details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Big Game Giveaway Winner: Jennifer Smith of Tyler

Big Game Giveaway 2020 Winner Jennifer Smith of Tyler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Game Giveaway 2020 Winner Jennifer Smith of Tyler"

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories