Chase with stolen UPS truck in Florida leaves 4 dead in shootout

CORAL GABLES, Florida (KETK) – Police are reporting multiple casualties after an armed robbery at a jewelry store in Coral Gables, Florida, led to the hijacking of a UPS truck and a two-county police chase.

AP is reporting four people are dead, including a UPS driver, the two robbers, and a person in a vehicle in the intersection.

The chase ended with gunfire in a busy intersection during rush hour.

Television news helicopters showed first responders tending to at least one person who fell out of the UPS truck, moments after several shots were fired when the chase ended.

Police in Miramar, about 20 miles north of where the incident started, said there were “multiple fatalities.”

Police in Coral Gables, where the incident began, said a jewelry store worker was also injured but could not say if she had been shot.

It began at a jewelry store along Miracle Mile, Coral Gables police said, and the first call police received was a silent holdup alarm at 4:17 p.m., Coral Gables Police Chief Edward Hudak Jr. said. At least two suspects left the store, Hudak said, and the UPS truck driver was then taken hostage and the truck raced away.

The truck led police on a long chase, hopping curbs, doing U-turns and maneuvering around other vehicles and police. There appeared to be dozens of police officers and vehicles in pursuit of the UPS truck as it sped along multi-lane roads and through intersections. By the time the chase ended, more than 40 emergency vehicles were stopped with lights flashing, behind the brown truck.

The incident came to an end when the UPS truck encountered stopped traffic at an intersection. Police then exited their vehicles and approached the truck, weapons drawn, even using stopped cars as moving shields so they could get in better position.

The truck driver left the steering wheel shortly before gunshots rang out at 5:35 p.m. As seen in live helicopter footage from CNN affiliate WSVN, muzzle flashes were visible from inside the truck, then smoke.

It was unclear whether the first shots came from inside the truck or from the police.

After the shooting, the police quickly surrounded the scene. Two people lay on the ground outside the truck. One was taken away on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

UPS said in a statement that it is trying to learn the status of its personnel.