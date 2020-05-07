Chapel Hill student dies after battle with cancer

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

Luis Oviedo died after a battle with cancer, the district announced in a Facebook post.

“We are sad to report that CHISD student, Luis Oviedo, has lost his battle with cancer,” the district posted. “His family says Oviedo loved everybody and everybody loved him. He was a very sweet young man and many at CHISD will greatly miss him. Band director, Joe Hewitt, says Oviedo was ‘a bright shining spirit walking through the halls.’ Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Commenters to the post recalled Oviedo’s “contagious smile,” “loving heart,” and “embodiment of positivity.”

Funeral services are pending.