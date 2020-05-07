1  of  2
Breaking News
Texas Supreme Court orders salon owner Shelley Luther released from prison Gov. Abbott removes jail as punishment for violating COVID-19 executive order
yleh

Chapel Hill student dies after battle with cancer

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHAPEL HILL, Texas (KETK) – Chapel Hill ISD is mourning the loss of a beloved student.

Luis Oviedo died after a battle with cancer, the district announced in a Facebook post.

“We are sad to report that CHISD student, Luis Oviedo, has lost his battle with cancer,” the district posted. “His family says Oviedo loved everybody and everybody loved him. He was a very sweet young man and many at CHISD will greatly miss him. Band director, Joe Hewitt, says Oviedo was ‘a bright shining spirit walking through the halls.’ Please continue to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.”

Commenters to the post recalled Oviedo’s “contagious smile,” “loving heart,” and “embodiment of positivity.”

Funeral services are pending.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar