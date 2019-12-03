CEO, President of Austin Bank to retire at the end of the year

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KETK) The CEO and President of Austin Bank is set to retire at the end of the year.

John P. Williams, has announced his last day at the company will be on December 31, 2019, after almost 29 years of service.

“John’s leadership, along with his prudent decisions, has made many significant and lasting contributions to the Bank’s solid and secure financial foundation.” Jeff Austin, Jr., Chairman of the Board

Williams began his banking career in 1973 as a teller with Texas American Bank in Dallas.

From 1987 to 1989, he served as President/CEO for both Texas American Bank, N.A. in Addison, Texas and Texas American Bank.

After a brief stay with TEAM Bank, the successor to Texas American Bancshares in 1990, Williams joined the Austin family of banks as President/CEO and Director of First National Bank in Whitehouse in 1991.

In March 2006, he was named President/CEO and Director of Austin Bank, and President/ Director of Austin Bancorp Inc.

A native of Natchitoches, Louisiana, Williams attended LSU in Baton Rouge and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches.

“Growing up in Natchitoches, both of my parents were community bankers, working and retiring together in 1978. It never crossed my mind that banking would become my career and that I would develop such a passion for it. Banking is a people business built on trust, service and integrity.” John Williams

A resident of Whitehouse, Williams and his wife, Karen, have two married daughters and five grandchildren.

The public is invited to attend a reception honoring John Williams to be held Wednesday, December 11th from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the lobby of Austin Bank Whitehouse located at 100 Horton.