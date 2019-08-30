Central Texas city hires goats to plow through difficult landscaping job

EARLY, Texas (KTAB) – The City of Early is hiring some surprising landscapers to take on a pretty steep project, but this tribe is mowing up the unwanted brush and grass with out an issue.

Transforming thick vegetation into a well trimmed field, you might want to know the landscaper behind it all. They’ve got a hunger for weeding out the brush. It’s called Rent a Ruminant and yes, they are goats.

“We clear out all the brush, the edible brush. The briars, poison ivy, poison oak, all the green stuff. There’s a weed that gets eight to ten feet tall called bloodweed and they love it,” Rent-A-Ruminant Marketing Director Terry Carr said.

There are four different breeds-Boar, Spanish, Nubian and Alpine.

“Our goats reach up about six foot. Alpines reach up about 8 foot to get brush,” Carr said.

These four legged weedeaters can plow through even the toughest of jobs.

“If they can mow it or shred it that’s cheaper and faster. We want to go where they can’t go either mechanical or chemical but also what could create a hazard to their employees,” Carr said.

The City of Early City Manager Tony Aaron hired this tribe to clear out the Turtle Creek bed, an area their city crews can’t access.

“I feel like it’s safer than having a human crew in there because of rattlesnakes, spiders, poison ivy, poison oak so that is why we chose that area to really just put a challenge on them and see that they could do,” Aaron said.

You could say Aaron is happy with the results so far, already booking the goats for another job.

“There’s another area that’s about an acre that the city owns and it’s just heavily brushed and overgrown and it connects to that so we’re just like ‘lets just move on to this’ if they’ve got time to do that,” Aaron said.

Early is giving these weed whackers some job security. The goats have been used all across Texas.