Census Bureau ending counting effort 1 month early

FILE – this April 5, 2020 file photo, shows An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident in Detroit. A federal judge on Thursday, May 21, 2020, agreed to impose financial sanctions against the Trump administration for failing to produce hundreds of documents during litigation over whether a citizenship question could be added to the 2020 census. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) The U.S. Census Bureau will end its effort to count every person in this country one month before previously announced.

Counting for the 2020 census will end September 30, according to a statement on the Census Bureau website.

That includes critical door-knocking efforts and collecting responses online, over the phone and by mail.

The earlier deadline and other updates to the bureau’s plan are intended “to accelerate the completion of data collection and apportionment counts by our statutory deadline of December 31, 2020, as required by law and directed by the Secretary of Commerce,” according to the statement.

This means those who have not yet answered the census have a shorter time to do so.

The census is a Constitutionally-mandated “headcount” of every person in the U.S. used to determine the distribution of political representation and federal funding for the next decade.

An under-count could lead populations to lose money and Congressional representatives.

If you have not yet filled out your census packet, you can do so online.