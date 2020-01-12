CELEBRATING LIFE: Caddo Mounds State Historic Site reopens 9 months after deadly tornado

CADDO MOUNDS, Texas (KETK) – For the first time in nine months, Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, west of Alto is back open since its complete destruction in the April 13 tornado of last year.

To celebrate the occasion they brought a few guests, some of whom were there on that fateful day.

A small but vibrant crowd gathered in the small museum Saturday. It may be just a portable building, but to those who have waited for the reopening it’s all they could ever ask for.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Rachel Galan, Caddo Mounds assistant site manager. “It’s a little overwhelming, it’s exciting, it’s really just beginning.”

Some came to see the new museum, while others returned to the place where they nearly lost their lives nine months ago.

Madeleine Ross was thrown 20 yards and broke several bones. A back injury left people afraid to move her, so she lay on the ground for nearly an hour.

“And then I looked down and there it looked like six giants,” Ross recalled. “Some of the Alabama-Coushatta, two of them had EMT training, and they basically lifted me onto a table top and lifted me into the shelter of the mostly-destroyed museum.”

Members of the Caddo Nation and Cherokee Nation came to the event, not to reminisce about the past tragedy but to be the start of new beginning.

The staff decided to plant muscadines and a cedar tree in Snake Woman’s Garden.

“Since the garden has really become a symbol of resilience and renewal for us here at the site, that was a good way to honor the opening,” said Galan.

In Caddo tradition, they were planted by first putting tobacco in the hole, then watered first with spring water.

So as they grow, so too will the historic site.

“Oh, I think it’s wonderful, I think it’s great,” said Ross. “The State of Texas is going to rebuild, they’re going to help us, there’s been lots and lots of community support.”

Just like the tree they planted, Caddo Mounds’ regrowth will take time and patience,

One day, though, it will grow and return to what it once was.

For more on Caddo Mounds and its history, see the historical site’s website.