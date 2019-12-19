CDC warning about listeria linked to eggs from Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia (KETK) – Just in time for holiday cooking, the CDC is warning about bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs possibly contaminated with Listeria.

The CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating a multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia.

CDC says seven people have fallen ill in five states. Four people have been hospitalized, and at least one death has been reported from Texas.

The eggs in question are bulk, fresh hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods of Gainesville, Georgia. The eggs were peeled, hard-boiled, and packaged in plastic pails of various sizes for use nationwide by food service operators.

The eggs have not been recalled. However, because Listeria can cause severe infections, CDC is warning against selling, serving, or using these eggs to make other food products.

CDC advises that people at higher risk for Listeria infection throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs or products containing hard-boiled eggs, such as egg salad.

If you have these products at home, don’t eat them. Throw them away, regardless of where you bought them or the use-by date.

Wash and sanitize drawers or shelves in refrigerators and freezers where the products were stored. Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator.

This advice does not include eggs hard-boiled at home or homemade products made with those eggs, such as egg salad or deviled eggs.

If you buy products with hard-boiled eggs, or order or eat items with hard-boiled eggs at a restaurant:

Before you buy, order, or eat, confirm with the store or restaurant that they do not use hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods.

If they use hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods, don’t buy or order the product.

If they don’t know where their hard-boiled eggs are from, don’t buy or order the product.

People at higher risk for Listeria infection are much more likely than the general public to get sick after eating a food contaminated with this bacteria.