CDC program helps researchers get idea of what this year’s tick season will be like

NEW LONDON COUNTY, Connecticut (WVIT) Pretty soon we will be dealing with warmer weather and that can lead to more ticks.

They are already starting to come out in some areas.

Researchers from Connecticut are getting a better idea of what this year’s tick season will look like.

They use white cloths, which are like a “tick magnet”.

Last year, a team swept 40 locations across the state for ticks, collecting more than 2,500 to be studied. It’s all apart of a brand new CDC funded tick surveillance program.

“I think the CDC is concerned that they are seeing an increase in the number of reported tick-borne disease cases.” SCOTT WILLIAMS – SCIENTIST

The CDC estimates nearly 300,000 people get lyme disease each year- this map shows many cases are isolated in New England.

The surveillance effort allowed the team to get a better idea of what ticks are in the state, how many and what percentage are infected.

Warmer weather earlier in the year is expanding the time period when people are usually at risk for tick borne diseases. The team says it is nothing to fear, instead they hope the data will help inform.

“It is only getting worse so if we can be there with our finger on the pulse and document that change we can maybe see some response to it by health departments, federal governments or something,” said Williams.

The team is still waiting on funding from the CDC to continue surveillance efforts this year.