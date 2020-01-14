CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Gunman leaps through McDonald’s drive-thru window, threatens female employee

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – An employee at a Houston McDonald’s suffered a terrifying experience when an armed man crawled through the drive-thru window and threatened her with a gun.

The incident happened just before midnight on January 6.

According to Houston police, a dark green Nissan Xterra pulled up to the McDonald’s drive-thru at 10323 East Freeway in Houston. As the employee approached the window, an unknown male pointed a handgun at her from inside the vehicle and then jumped out of the driver’s side rear door window and into the business.

The female employee ran to the back of the restaurant as the suspect chased after her. When the suspect was unable to locate her, he ran back to the drive-thru window, jumped back out, and got back into the Nissan Xterra.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’0, skinny, wearing dark clothing and white shoes. There are no descriptions for the driver and front-seat passenger.

The vehicle is a green Nissan Xterra with driver’s side headlight out and passenger side fog light out.

Houston police and Crime Stoppers of Houston are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman or providing any information about the case.

Crime Stoppers of Houston may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org.