CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car takes flight in Florida

CITRUS COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) – We’ve been promised flying cars for years, but folks at a car dealership in Florida actually got to see one in action.

The incident happened in Citrus County, Florida, after a driver suffered a medical event and struck an embankment, sending the vehicle almost 140 feet into the air.

The car came back to earth in the Crystal Ford parking lot, where it then struck three other vehicles before finally coming to a stop.

Miraculously, no one was injured in the jaw-dropping incident, and the driver was reportedly receiving medical treatment for the event that triggered the spectacle.