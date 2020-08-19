Cattle Raisers Association offering reward in case of missing Winnsboro cattle

WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – The Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association is offering a $1,000 reward in a case of missing cattle.

During the late evening hours of July 30, four head of cattle marked with yellow back tags were stolen from Winnsboro Livestock and Dairy Auction. The animals were consigned to be sold the next day. During the same time frame, additional cattle were stolen from another cattle company at the same location.

Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association Special Rangers Larry Hand and Bo Fox have been investigating the case and are now calling on the public to help.

“If you know something, please come forward,” Hand said. “All tips are kept confidential, and tips may be provided anonymously by calling our Operation Cow Thief line.”

The reward will be paid to an individual who provides information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or persons responsible for the crime. The Operation Cow Thief phone number is 888-830-2333, or anyone with information may alternately contact Hand at 903-571-3488 or Fox at 903-348-9638.