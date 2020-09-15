Cass County lawyer pleads guilty to smuggling meth into jail

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – A Cass County attorney pleaded guilty to federal drug charges Monday.

Bryan Lee Simmons, 49, pleaded guilty today to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne. He was sentenced to four years in federal prison and will not engage in the practice of law for at least three years thereafter.

He was indicted in March on federal drug and gun charges.

According to court documents, beginning in July 2019 and continuing through August 2019, Simmons agreed with others to distribute methamphetamine in the Cass County Jail.

On August 29, 2019, he entered the jail under the guise of meeting with a client. When he entered the jail, he had methamphetamine hidden on his body, which he intended to distribute to an inmate.

Simmons had smuggled drugs into the jail on at least two prior occasions. When he drove to the jail that day, he was carrying a Colt MK IV 0.45 caliber pistol.