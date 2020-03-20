Cass County Judge confirms COVID-19 case; brings East Texas total to double digits

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) The amount of coronavirus cases in East Texas has now risen to double digits.

According to the Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks, they were notified of a case Thursday evening.

This person has been self-quarantined and will remain there for 14 days.

Judge Wilbanks asked people to:

“please follow the guidelines and directives set out by the CDC. Wash hands, cover coughs and sneezes, practice social distancing, limit social gatherings to no more than 10 people, clean and disinfect surfaces, sanitize, and self-isolate.”

No information about the identity of the person has been released.

EAST TEXAS CASES

The other East Texas cases are in the following counties: five in Smith, one in Gregg, one in Van Zandt, one in Rusk, and one in Bowie.

PROTECT YOURSELF

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands

Practice social distancing – Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home if you believe you have symptoms

Cover your cough or sneeze into the bend of your elbow or into a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects using cleaning items that contain bleach.

Follow recommendations from your local health district officials

They say if you have been exposed to a sick traveler, or someone with COVID-19 in the last 14 days, or are experiencing fever, cough, or difficulty breathing to contact your healthcare provider.