Cartoonist fired after Trump drawing goes viral

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Canadian publishing company has fired cartoonist Michael de Adder after a drawing he did depicting President Trump standing over the bodies of two drowned migrants went viral.

The drawing was posted on de Adder’s account on June 26. It shows Trump holding a golf club asking if her “can play through?”

The illustration is based off the photo of Oscar Alberto Martinez, 25, and his near two-year-old daughter lying face down after drowning in the Rio Grande.

De Adder announced his firing on Twitter.

“The highs and lows of cartooning,” he wrote. “Today I was just let go from all newspapers in New Brunswick.”