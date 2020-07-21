Carthage man sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Timothy Earl Brown, 38, was convicted on January 22 of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition following a two-day jury trial before U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

Brown was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison Tuesday by Judge Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, on October 14, 2016, law enforcement responded to a report of a prowler at a rural residence in Panola County. There, officers observed Brown in the wooded area near the home, carrying a rifle. Brown was later discovered to be also armed with a revolver.

Brown was convicted in Panola County in 2000 for theft, in 2000 for escape, and in 2011, for sexual assault. As a felon, Brown is prohibited by federal law from owning or possessing firearms or ammunition.

Brown was also previously convicted in the Eastern District of Texas for being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2004.