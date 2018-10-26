Carthage Junior High teacher charged for improper relationship with student

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Lauren Nolan

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) - Thursday, Lauren Nolan, a Carthage Junior High School teacher, was charged for an improper relationship between educator and student, and online solicitation of a minor. She was taken to the Gregg County jail with a $25,000 bond.

In March of this year, Nolan was placed on paid administrative leave and submitted her resignation effective this summer for what district officials described as "inappropriate behavior," Superintendent Glenn Hambrick said.

Carthage ISD Superintendent Glenn Hambrick released a statement Thursday:

"After the district received complaints on March 9, 2018, about comments Ms. Nolan made in the classroom, she was immediately placed on administrative leave...she was not returned to the classroom for the remainder of the year. As such, Ms. Nolan has not had any further contact with students of CISD in her capacity as a school employee since that time. At the time Ms. Nolan was placed on leave, the information obtained from the district investigation was forwarded to local law enforcement."