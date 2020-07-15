Carthage ISD asking parents to decide between face-to-face, remote learning for new school year

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Carthage ISD is asking parents to decide between face-to-face instruction or remote at-home learning for their children when schools reopen on August 12.

The district has posted an online survey for parents to fill out for each child in the household.

“In order for CISD teachers and staff to be prepared for all students when school starts on August 12, it is important that we are able to have an idea about what option our parents intend to choose for their children,” Carthage ISD said.

The Texas Education Agency has allowed schools to give parents the option of how they want their children taught in response to COVID-19.

The survey is here.

Parents do not need to make their final decision until registration on July 28-29, and may change their decision at the end of each grading period.