Carry the Load will walk through East Texas to raise awareness on Memorial Day weekend

Carry the Load will continue their 11,500-mile walk on Sunday, including East Texas in its path.

The campaign honors our nation’s military, veterans, and first responders.

The East Texas schedule is as follows:

12:30 p.m. Depart Mt. Pleasant Civic Center to the Forest Lawn Memorial Center

2:00 p.m. Depart the cemetary to the US Post Office at 116 Main St. in Winfield

4:00 p.m. Depart the post office to the Mt. Vernon Square

7:00 p.m. Depart the town square to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department

9:00 p.m. Depart the fire department for a 22-mile bike ride

Founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALS, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, the campaign started in 2011 and has since reached a footprint of 40 states. Since 2011, the campaign has raised $21.7 million.