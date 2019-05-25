Carry the Load will walk through East Texas to raise awareness on Memorial Day weekend

Carry the Load will continue their 11,500-mile walk on Sunday, including East Texas in its path.
The campaign honors our nation’s military, veterans, and first responders.
The East Texas schedule is as follows:
12:30 p.m. Depart Mt. Pleasant Civic Center to the Forest Lawn Memorial Center
2:00 p.m. Depart the cemetary to the US Post Office at 116 Main St. in Winfield
4:00 p.m. Depart the post office to the Mt. Vernon Square
7:00 p.m. Depart the town square to the Mt. Vernon Fire Department
9:00 p.m. Depart the fire department for a 22-mile bike ride
Founded by Veteran U.S. Navy SEALS, Clint Bruce and Stephen Holley, the campaign started in 2011 and has since reached a footprint of 40 states. Since 2011, the campaign has raised $21.7 million.
“We’re here to mourn the loss of those that we’ve loved, those that have given the ultimate sacrifice.But we’re also here,united,to celebrate those lives–to thank God that such men and women lived,”says Stephen Holley, president and CEO of Carry The Load and veteran U.S. Navy SEAL