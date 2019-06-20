Carrie Underwood, NFL, NBC being sued for ‘SNF’ theme song

NEW YORK (AP) — A songwriting team sued country singer Carrie Underwood, the NFL and NBC Wednesday, saying they stole a song and “slightly modified” it to introduce “Sunday Night Football” to viewers last season.

The lawsuit in Manhattan federal court noted that Underwood’s “Game On” even carried the same title as the song singer Heidi Merrill of Newport Beach, California, put on an internet music video two years ago.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages, saying the copyright was violated on the song that had been pitched to Underwood’s representatives in 2017.

The NFL and NBCUniversal Media LLC declined comment. Carrie Underwood’s representatives did not immediately comment.

The plaintiffs are a songwriting team consisting of four individuals, including Merrill, from California, Tennessee and Sweden.

The lawsuit said Merrill assembled the group to create the song in 2016 as a follow to her Nebraska-themed football anthem “Cornhusker Strong.”



