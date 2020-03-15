Closings
Caring Hearts and Helping Hands cancels March workshops

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Caring Hearts and Helping hands has canceled its March workshops due to concerns over the coronavirus.

The organization,which makes sleeping bags for the homeless out of plastic bags, is encouraging volunteers to work from home if possible “to prevent the spread of the virus as encouraged by the health department.”

Caring Hearts and Helping Hands also is encouraging volunteers to “stay safe, stay informed, follow all health precautions.”

For information and updates, check the organization’s website.

