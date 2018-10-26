Cardboard canoe race at UT Tyler campus

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Friday, UT Tyler engineering students are competing in races featuring cardboard canoes.

As part of ENGR 1201 class this semester, students are challenged to create cardboard canoes as part of design projects and then test their durability in competitive races on campus.

The race has approximately 130 engineering students in 30 teams competing.

Student teams will display their canoes beginning at 10:30 a.m. along the sidewalk around Harvey Lake on the UT Tyler campus. Races begin at 12:30 p.m.

