BREAKING NEWS

Top Stories

Cardboard canoe race at UT Tyler campus

By:

Posted: Oct 26, 2018 11:51 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 26, 2018 11:51 AM CDT

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - Friday, UT Tyler engineering students are competing in races featuring cardboard canoes.

As part of ENGR 1201 class this semester, students are challenged to create cardboard canoes as part of design projects and then test their durability in competitive races on campus. 

The race has approximately 130 engineering students in 30 teams competing.

Student teams will display their canoes beginning at 10:30 a.m. along the sidewalk around Harvey Lake on the UT Tyler campus. Races begin at 12:30 p.m.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

  • KETK NBC

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever

  • KETK News

  • KFXK Fox 51

  • Friday Football Fever Scoreboard

  • KETK NBC East Texas

    Instagram

  • KFXK Fox51 East Texas

    Instagram

  • MyEastTex Mobile App