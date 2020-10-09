Car wreck near Van leaves several hospitalized

VAN, Texas (KETK) A car crash near van Thursday night has left several people hospitalized with what authorities described as life threatening injuries.

The Van Fire Department used its Jaws of Life equipment to remove the occupants from two vehicles that crashed at 10 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of FM 314 and FM 1995.

The victims, including at least one child, were taken to Tyler for treatment. A child who was in one of the vehicles was transported Friday morning to a hospital in Dallas.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. The identity of those in the vehicles were not immediately released.