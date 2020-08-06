Canton police searching for subject in aggravated robbery, stabbing

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton police are searching for the person they say stabbed a clerk at a Dollar Tree during an attempted robbery.

The incident happened Wednesday evening.

Police say they were called to the Dollar Tree in Canton at about 7:50 p.m. and found that a clerk had been stabbed during a robbery attempt.

The subject responsible had fled the store on foot and has not been identified or found.

Investigators discovered that the subject parked his car at a nearby business. After the robbery attempt, police say he ran to his vehicle and drove away.

The vehicle is possibly a 2002-2006 Toyota Camry four-door sedan.

The subject is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s, about 5’7″ and 140-160 lbs. He was wearing a black baseball cap, dark blue or black shirt with a gold emblem on the left chest, light-colored jeans, and dark blue or purple tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is urged to contact Sgt. Michael King of the Canton Police Department at (903) 567-4991 ext. 205, or email to MKing@CantonTX.Gov.