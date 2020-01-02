Canton police say man was shot at New Year’s Eve party in self-defense

CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton police say a man was shot to death at a New Year’s Eve party after becoming aggressive with other guests and began threatening them with a handgun.

According to a press release from the Canton Police Department, Alan Bates, 61, of Plano was killed at about 2:30 a.m. at a residence in the 500 block of Buffalo Street.

According to police, multiple witnesses said Bates became aggressive with other party guests and made threats toward at least one couple. That couple left to avoid confrontation, and other party guests tried to calm Bates.

Police say witnesses told them Bates became aggressive again later and began threatening guests. He was told to leave.

According to the press release, Bates left the house and went to his vehicle where he retrieved a handgun. Witnesses told police he began walking back to the house while screaming threats to kill those inside.

One of the attendees heard Bates’ threats, saw his gun and armed himself with his own handgun. Bates entered the house with his gun displayed. The other party attendee shot Bates multiple times in self-defense, witnesses told police.

Authorities recovered two handguns at the scene. Police say Bates’ gun appears to have been struck by gunfire and was disabled.

Police say alcohol appears to have been a contributing factor in the incident.

Bates’ body has been taken to Dallas for autopsy.

No charges have been filed against the person who shot Bates.

The investigation is still ongoing. At its conclusion, it will be referred to the Van Zandt County Grand Jury for review.